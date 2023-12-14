Crystal Palace launch record £30m offer to sign winger who is just like Olise

Crystal Palace have reportedly submitted a club-record £30m bid to bring Juventus winger Mathias Soule to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

The Italian giants’ financial difficulties may force them to sell some of their young players and the 20-year-old is one of the names on the list.

The Argentine is currently on loan at Frosinone and has impressed so far at his new club, scoring six goals across 13 league games.

However, reports coming out of Italy via Corriere dello Sport state that Crystal Palace feel that Mathias Soule is an opportunity not to be missed and have submitted a club-record £30m bid for the Juventus winger ahead of a January move.

This is a big indication of how much the Eagles like Soule as the last time they shattered their transfer record was back in 2016, bringing Cristian Benteke to Selhurst Park from Liverpool for a cool £27m.

The Juve man has shades of Michael Olise about him, being a left-footed right-winger, which will leave questions of where he will play if he moves to the South London club.