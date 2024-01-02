£30m man seems to rule out January move to Newcastle or Crystal Palace

If Newcastle or Crystal Palace thought that they were going to secure a £30m-rated talent this January, then it appears they might have to think again.

The Magpies and the Eagles need a squad reshuffle for entirely different reasons, Newcastle because they need to push ahead and finish in the Champions League spots again, and Palace to stave off the threat of relegation.

Roy Hodgson will arguably leave at the end of the current campaign in any event, unless Palace chairman, Steve Parish, relieves him of his duties during this month.

Eddie Howe wouldn’t appear to be under any immediate pressure at St. James’ Park though silverware surely needs to be secured sooner rather than later.

Both clubs are believed to have been monitoring Juventus ace, Matias Soule, who is currently on loan at Frosinone.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle and Palace had meetings with a Juve representative to discuss the possibility of the player’s hire.

Back in December, Corriere dello Sport also noted that the south London outfit were preparing a club record bid in the region of £30m for the star.

Unfortunately, it looks like both Premier League clubs are going to be out of luck – at least for now.

“I think so, I will stay (at Frosinone) until the end of the season,” Soule told DAZN (h/t HITC).

The situation could change in the summer, but that could be too late for Newcastle and Palace.