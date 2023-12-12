£70 million Man Utd star’s agent has reportedly offer the player to Euro giants

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could be on his way out of the club soon.

A report from Le 10 Sport claims that the Brazilian midfielder was recently offered to the French outfit Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder has had a difficult time at the Premier League club this season and he has not been at his best.

It remains to be seen whether PSG decides to take up the option to sign the midfielder in the coming weeks.

Manchester United must look to bring quality reinforcements in the midfield before cashing in on players like Casemiro. They are already lacking in quality and depth in the middle of the park and they cannot afford to weaken the squad any further.

It has been a difficult season for Manchester United so far and Erik ten Hag has not been able to get the best out of his players.

Manchester United were expected to challenge for the league title this season but they are now struggling to push for a top four finish. Missing out on Champions League football would be a devastating blow for them and it remains to be seen whether key players like Casemiro can step up and help the team climb up the table in the coming weeks.

The £70 million Brazilian was a world-class player during his time at Real Madrid and there is no doubt that he could still be a very useful option for Manchester United if he can get back to his best.