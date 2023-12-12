Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh.

A report from Football Insider claims that the West Midlands club are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old midfielder who is highly rated across Europe.

The player has six goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season and he would add goals and creativity to the Aston Villa midfield if he joined the club.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side decides to make a move for him when the transfer window opens in January.

Aston Villa have been exceptional in the Premier League this season and they are currently third in the league table. They will be hoping to push for UEFA Champions League qualification and they need to improve that squad during the January transfer window in order to sustain their current form.

Gloukh can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He will add technical attributes, vision and flair to the side. His ability to create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates will be hugely beneficial for players like Ollie Watkins as well.

The Aston Villa striker is in outstanding form this season and someone like Gloukh could help him score more goals.

It remains to be seen whether the Austrian outfit are prepared to cash in on the player next month. He has a contract with them until the summer of 2027 and they could easily demand a premium for the 19-year-old.