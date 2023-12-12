Unai Emery pushing for Aston Villa to sign two new attackers in January

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting two new attackers in January.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Unai Emery’s top priority is to bolster his attacking line once the mid-season transfer window opens.

Despite Ollie Watkins’ excellent form, which has seen him score 13 goals in his first 23 games of the season, Villa are keen to provide the Torquay-born hitman with some much-needed competition.

One of the names at the top of Emery’s list is thought to be RB Salzburg youngster Oscar Gloukh. The 19-year-old has caught the Villa boss’ attention following what has been an impressive breakthrough.

Signed by Salzburg just 12 months ago, Israel’s Gloukh already has eight goals and seven assists to his name from his first 41 games in all competitions.

And with Villa’s owners set to back their manager ahead of what could be a fairytale second half of the season, the club’s fanbase will be expecting to see some fresh faces added to the team’s roster.