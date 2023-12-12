Man City to strengthen in two key areas in January

Compared to the last few seasons, the 2023/24 Premier League campaign hasn’t been the best for Pep Guardiola or Man City.

Perhaps, after winning the treble, that’s only to be expected, though that’s not an attitude that’s likely to curry favour with the Catalan genius who demands the very best from his playing staff.

City are currently fourth and four points behind leaders, Liverpool, and given their participation in the Club World Cup, they could slip further behind before Christmas.

With Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley to come before the end of January, the Cityzens play three of the English top-flight’s bottom four, so they could haul themselves right back into contention if they do lose more ground before the festive fixtures.

In any event, it appears that Guardiola is already looking at two positions where he believes that his side needs to strengthen.

As Kalvin Phillips is expected to depart in the new year, it’s obvious that City will need to replace him in midfield, despite having a healthy number in the squad.

Surprisingly, it seems that a striker will also be targeted, with Fichajes noting that the club are concerned by the bone stress reaction in Erling Haaland’s foot and, to that end, they are going to consider alternative options.

It’s also worth mentioning that Kevin De Bruyne is due back from injury soon and he could be the catalyst to push City on to another Premier League title.