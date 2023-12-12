Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in the Premier League and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class Premier League defender with the right coaching and guidance.

Tottenham need to add more depth at the back and it is no surprise that they have identified the talented young defender as a potential target.

Convincing Everton to sell the player in January could be a difficult challenge for them. The Toffees are battling relegation this season and they will not want to weaken their squad midway through the campaign.

Meanwhile, a report from Football Transfers claims that Everton values the player at £75 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

There is no doubt that the 21-year-old is a prodigious talent but the reported asking price is quite steep and Branthwaite has done nothing to justify that kind of valuation yet. That said, the transfer market is hugely inflated and Everton might not be willing to lower their demands.

Tottenham currently have Cristian Romero as the only reliable central defender available right now and signing a quality centre-back should be a top priority for them.

Summer signing Micky van de Ven has been excellent for the club, but he is currently sidelined with an injury. Branthwaite would be a long-term investment for Tottenham and they could help him develop into a top-class player.