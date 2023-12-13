Arsenal and Chelsea could be priced out of £112m rated forward

Arsenal and Chelsea have been informed of the price they would need to pay Napoli for the highly sought-after striker Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old, who won the Serie A Golden Boot last season, is reportedly set to sign a new deal with Napoli. Osimhen has been a target for top European clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, but a potential move could be complicated by the new contract.

Osimhen has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances this season, rebounding from a hamstring injury in October. Despite earlier tensions, he was named African Footballer of the Year, triumphing over Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi.

The new contract negotiations between Victor Osimhen and Napoli are anticipated to include a release clause, potentially set at £112 million, per football.london. This figure surpasses the previously speculated £100 million asking price for a potential winter transfer. The inclusion of a release clause could add another layer to the dynamics of Osimhen’s potential move, allowing clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea to assess their options in the upcoming transfer windows.

Napoli will want to tie down the Nigerian international to a new deal otherwise they’ll be missing out on one of the world’s best strikers, with Arsenal, Chelsea and others lurking in the background.