Paul Scholes has claimed this his former side should’ve been more ambitious in the transfer market and signed two English players.

Erik ten Hag’s side was officially knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night after their limp display against Bayern Munich saw them finish bottom of their group.

The Red Devils set an unenviable record during their campaign in Europe, conceding the most goals of any English club in the group stages.

A lot of the blame has fallen onto the poor recruitment of the club with fingers being mainly pointed at Andre Onana.

Speaking on TNT Sports after full-time, Scholes questioned their new signings and stated they should’ve simply signed Declan Rice and Harry Kane.

“I think there were probably a couple of big mistakes in the summer,” the former English midfielder said.

“You’re thinking the likes of Harry Kane, £100 million probably, you get him. He would have come here.

“The other one was Declan Rice for £100 million. You’re buying proper known quality; the right characters, who know about this club and the country.”

"Recruitment at Manchester United this year was the easiest it could ever have been!" Paul Scholes believes there were 𝐓𝐖𝐎 obvious signings that United missed out on in the summer 😬

Ten Hag will now have to do without Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire who were both forced off during the loss for their daunting trip to Anfield this weekend.