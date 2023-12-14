Arsenal ace with 61 appearances destined to leave Arteta short of options with January move eyed

There’s less than three weeks to wait until the January transfer window opens for business, and Mikel Arteta will be expected to authorise some movement in the marketplace for Arsenal as they seek to win their first Premier League title in 20 years.

The last time that the north Londoners had their hands on the title was back in the 2003/04 Invincibles season.

It would be somewhat poetic to see the trophy head to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since the ground was built on what would be the 20th anniversary of that epic unbeaten season.

There’s a long, long way to go before that happens of course, and injuries as well as transfers in the new year could both hinder and help the club to achieve that aim.

One player that appears destined to move on in January is Cedric Soares.

As Metro note, the player, who has 61 total appearances for Arsenal, has only seen 65 minutes of action this season; three minutes against Brentford in the Carabao Cup win and 62 minutes against PSV in the Champions League during the past week.

That’s nowhere near enough for a player that will be 33 by the beginning of next season.

Arguably, the full-back needs games to restore confidence, and with Metro also noting the interest of Villarreal in Cedric’s services, maybe one last big move isn’t beyond him.