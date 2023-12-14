Video: Zaniolo puts Aston Villa ahead just after the hour with simple finish

Aston Villa had toiled a little in their Europa Conference League Group E game against whipping boys, Zrinjski, on Thursday night, before Nicolo Zaniolo’s first goal for the club settled a few nerves.

A win on the night would mean that Villa finish top of the group and arguably get a more favourable draw as a result.

The goal when it came on 61 minutes owed much to the tenacity from John McGinn, the Villa captain digging out a cross that Zaniolo just needed to poke home to put Unai Emery’s side in pole position.

Insane impact from John McGinn! ? Zaniolo with a wonderful first touch and finish to put Aston Villa ahead ? pic.twitter.com/xhaKeB08ZR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 14, 2023

Nicolò Zaniolo has his FIRST Aston Villa goal. ? pic.twitter.com/y9kkhf4Pd3 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 14, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo