Donny van de Beek could soon be offered some respite from his nightmarish experience at Manchester United in the form of a loan exit.

Christian Falk now reports that talks between the Dutchman and Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt are ‘very concrete’.

“Talks between Donny van de Beek and Frankfurt are very concrete,” the German journalist shared in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“The only talking point now is the salary; it’s said that the player earns €7m at United, which is too high for Frankfurt.

“They will have to find an alternative solution, one of which being getting the player on reduced wages, and the other being United covering some of the salary for Frankfurt. Frankfurt are very optimistic that this deal could work out.”

It remains to be seen whether a potential temporary move away from Old Trafford could be made permanent.

A waste of talent?

One has to wonder at the waste of the 26-year-old’s potential after a three-year stay in Manchester.

The former Ajax prodigy has played 69 games for both the Red Devils and Everton (loan) with only 2,635 minutes to show for it.

It’s a paltry sum when compared to 175 senior appearances for the Dutch giants and 12,348 minutes worth of football.

Perhaps a switch to the Bundesliga could rejuvenate a career that has stagnated somewhat since Van de Beek’s ill-fated departure from the Eredivisie.

Even a temporary respite from the dire straits Erik ten Hag’s men currently find themselves in has to be worth a punt, one might imagine.