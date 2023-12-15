Leeds enquire about signing Liverpool defender

Once the January transfer window opens for business, Daniel Farke will need to work hard and fast if he wants to acquire his targets for Leeds United.

The German has form in how to get teams out of the Championship and up into the Premier League, and any deals that can be done in the first month of the new year might well make the difference with regards to staying in the English second tier or moving back up with the big boys.

To that end, it’s believed that Leeds are one of a number of clubs that have enquired about a promising Liverpool defender.

According to TeamTalk, 20-year-old right-back, Conor Bradley, will be loaned out by the Reds in January, and the all whites will be hoping to persuade him and his club that Elland Road will be the best place for him to continue his footballing education.

Jurgen Klopp gave Bradley some European wings against Union SG in Thursday’s Europa League game, but any Premier League action for the club is arguably some way off at this point in time.

To that end, a loan move elsewhere makes sense, though it needs to be one that is in the best interests of all concerned.