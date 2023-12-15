Video: Richarlison continues excellent form as he heads Tottenham ahead at Forest

Richarlison was the Johnny on the spot again for Tottenham as he headed home a vital goal for the visitors to the City Ground in Friday night’s encounter against Nottingham Forest.

Ange Postecoglou’s side had made much of the running in the opening 45 without reward.

Ex-Forest man, Brennan Johnson, saw his evening ended early after a nasty clash, but the loss of their summer signing didn’t put Tottenham off their stride.

In first-half injury time, Dejan Kulusevski sent over a superb cross which Richarlison just had to guide into the net for his third goal in two games.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Telemundo Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

