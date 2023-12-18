Former Spurs boss set for shock return to the Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo is being considered for the Nottingham Forest job should Steve Cooper face consequences for the team’s recent poor performance.

Nuno, who left Al-Ittihad earlier this year, achieved success at Wolves from 2017-21. Despite a brief tenure at Tottenham in 2021, he remains a notable figure, having managed FC Porto and Valencia.

Nottingham Forest’s struggles, with only one win in their last 13 matches, may lead to Cooper’s departure. Nuno is represented by Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes. Oliver Glasner, the former Eintracht Frankfurt coach, is also reportedly in consideration for the job, per the Daily Mail.

What Steve Cooper has done for Nottingham Forest is nothing short of outstanding. From taking on the managerial role when the Reds were in the Championship relegation places in the 2021/22 season to then getting them promoted via the play-offs that same season. Last term, Forest splashed the cash only to narrowly escape the drop by four points, but this time around they are currently five points ahead of Luton Town who have a game in hand on Forest.

Forest are grappling with form issues, having won just one of their last 13 matches, leading them into the relegation battle. They are gearing up for their next match at home against Bournemouth on Saturday, a defeat could spell the end of Steve Cooper’s reign.