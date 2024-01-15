Everton & Nottingham Forest both look set for further Premier League punishments over FFP rule breaches

Everton FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Everton and Nottingham Forest both reportedly look likely to face further action on alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play laws.

The Toffees have already been hit with a deduction of ten points this season, and it seems Sean Dyche’s side can expect further punishment imminently, while Forest also expect to be hit with something similar.

Everton and Forest could both face charges of losing too much money over a three-year period, though they are expected to contest any potential sanctions coming their way.

More Stories / Latest News
Sven-Goran Eriksson would accept “dream” chance to manage Liverpool in charity game
Former Arsenal star is making a stunning return in the 14th tier of English football
Arsenal keen on 23-year-old defender who could cost around €20m

Everton have been in strong form since being deducted points, giving themselves a fighting chance of surviving relegation, though it could get very difficult for them if they face another punishment of this nature.

More Stories Nuno Espirito Santo Sean Dyche

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.