Everton & Nottingham Forest both look set for further Premier League punishments over FFP rule breaches

Everton and Nottingham Forest both reportedly look likely to face further action on alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play laws.

The Toffees have already been hit with a deduction of ten points this season, and it seems Sean Dyche’s side can expect further punishment imminently, while Forest also expect to be hit with something similar.

Everton and Forest could both face charges of losing too much money over a three-year period, though they are expected to contest any potential sanctions coming their way.

Everton have been in strong form since being deducted points, giving themselves a fighting chance of surviving relegation, though it could get very difficult for them if they face another punishment of this nature.