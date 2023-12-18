Richard Keys thinks two-time UCL winner could replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Controversial pundit Richard Keys has questioned whether or not Eddie Howe is the right man to continue at Newcastle United.

The former Bournemouth boss has done an amazing job since he took over from Steve Bruce following the club’s successful takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium two years ago.

Not only has Howe, 46, helped get the side back into the Champions League, but a Carabao Cup final against Manchester United last season also raised the team’s profile — even if they did just miss out on lifting the trophy after losing the Wembley showpiece 2-0.

However, despite another season of strong performances in the Premier League, including a recent 3-0 win over Fulham last weekend, Keys thinks the club have ‘some big decisions’ to make, including whether or not to part ways with Howe.

“There are some big decisions to be made now at St James’,” he wrote on his website.

“Can Howe take them on again? Can he convince top players to join the Saudi revolution? It will take more than just money to do that.”

Going on to suggest two-time Champions League winner Jose Mourinho could be the man to take charge of the northeast giants next, the 66-year-old added: “Will Newcastle have to find themselves a ‘super-coach’ in order to push on?

“If that’s a decision they’re considering – who might that be? Don’t rule out Jose Mourinho. And if it happens, remember where you read it first.”

What do you think the Magpies should do? – Would sacking Howe be the right decision to make? – Let us know in the comments below.

