No room for Jesus or Havertz? Arsenal’s exciting new-look line up if three big-name transfer targets join

Arsenal are in a pretty good place right now as they sit top of the Premier League table, but this promises to be an extremely close title race, with Manchester City and Liverpool surely still in it.

Having some so close last year, the Gunners will surely know all too well that there is no room for error at this level, so the January transfer window could be crucial for them to make the necessary adjustments to their squad ahead of a potentially gruelling second half of the campaign.

Arsenal certainly seem to have some targets in mind who could continue to take this team to another level, after already doing great work in the summer to bring in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya, while Jurrien Timber should also prove a smart signing once he returns from injury.

So who could be next for Arsenal? Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside about interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney, though that won’t necessarily be an easy deal to get done. Still, if in theory Mikel Arteta could get this clinical goal-scorer through the door in January, it would surely represent a significant upgrade on what the north London giants currently have in terms of a goal threat.

For all his qualities, Gabriel Jesus is injury-prone and probably not a 20-goal-a-season player anyway, while Eddie Nketiah has blown hot and cold as a backup option. Toney might not come cheap, but the England international might prove a worthwhile investment if he can make sure Arsenal are better at finishing their chances.

Fabrizio Romano has also told CaughtOffside that Douglas Luiz is a dream target for Arsenal in midfield, and that won’t surprise anyone who’s seen him in action for Unai Emery’s exciting Aston Villa side this season.

The Brazil international would be another superb addition alongside Rice in the Arsenal midfield, as you can see in the potential AFC XI below, though it becomes that bit harder to see where Kai Havertz would fit in with those deals, as it adds competition to both his positions – midfield and up front…

Finally, there’s also surely room to strengthen in defence, as Arsenal’s biggest problem last season was when William Saliba got injured for the title run-in, meaning Rob Holding had to play in some big games away to Liverpool, Man City and others.

Arsenal surely can’t afford anything like that happening again, so it’s interesting to see transfer rumours linking them with Goncalo Inacio, who has looked hugely impressive with Sporting Lisbon.

Portuguese publication A Bola via Sport Witness claim that Arsenal are now plotting a January move for Inacio, and though it’s hard to imagine Gabriel Magalhaes losing his place completely, it could be that those two would be the main rotation options alongside Saliba, who must be one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet.

Overall, this line up above looks like just the step up Arsenal need to make this January in order to be serious title challengers, but how realistic are these signings, and are there perhaps cheaper alternatives who could also do a job? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!