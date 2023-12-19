Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly looking set to get the opportunity to seal a transfer to a club in Saudi Arabia in January.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder has not quite been at his best since joining Man Utd from Real Madrid last season, and it seems there are now some significant doubts about his future at Old Trafford as we approach January.

According to Marca, Casemiro is keen on a change of scene and it could be that he’ll become the latest to be lured away with a big-money offer from the Saudi Pro League.

United would probably do well to raise some money from sales this winter, but an experienced figure like Casemiro will also surely need replacing.

Casemiro has had a great career at the very highest level, and few could begrudge him the chance to move to a slightly lower level and enjoy the money in Saudi for a little while.

Other big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and N’Golo Kante have also made the move to Saudi Arabia in recent times as the league continues to grow and become more competitive.