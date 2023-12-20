Video: Curtis Jones and Mo Salah score in quick succession to seal Liverpool win

Mo Salah scored his first of the game before Curtis Jones grabbed his second and Liverpool’s fifth to seal the win.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is now through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a triumphant win against West Ham at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the first half before Curtis Jones doubled the lead in the second with a clinical finish.

Cody Gakpo grabbed the third before Jarrod Bowen hinted at a potential comeback as he pulled a goal back to make it 3-1.

But substitute Salah made it four with Jones’ second putting the game well out of reach.

