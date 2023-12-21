Arsenal legend hails ‘maestro midfielder’s’ performance against Brighton

Former Arsenal player William Gallas has praised the performances of Martin Odegaard this season especially his display during the Brighton win.

The Norwegian midfielder joined the club on an initial loan from Real Madrid before the move was made permanent the following season.

Although some fans were apprehensive about the signing, it has proved to be an absolute coup as he currently wears the captain’s armband.

Gallas, who has in the past been deemed to be overly critical of some Arsenal players, hailed the performances of the 25-year-old and labelled him a ‘maestro midfielder.’

“When you have a player like Martin Ødegaard, who, for me, is a maestro midfielder and a player who can change games, it’s easier.” He told Gentside via Sportwitness.

“Against Brighton, he was amazing to watch. He was incredible. I just want him to be more consistent.

“If he is until the end of the season, the team will cause problems to their opponents in big games.”

Odegaard will have to be at his best for his side’s titanic clash with Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

The Gunners haven’t won at the Merseyside stadium in the league in over a decade with a win cementing their spot at the top of the table for Christmas.