Aston Villa are keen on improving their attacking options during the January transfer window and they have identified Timo Werner as a potential target.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 27-year-old striker is on their radar and Unai Emery wants to bring him back to the Premier League.

Werner had an underwhelming spell with Chelsea and he failed to score goals consistently. However, he did win the UEFA Champions League with the Blues and it remains to be seen whether the opportunity to return to the Premier League is an attractive option for him.

The 27-year-old seems to have re-discovered his form upon his return to Germany. He scored 16 goals across all competitions for RB Leipzig season. However, his form has been pretty mediocre so far this season. The Germany international has two goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Aston Villa already have a better striker at their disposal, and Werner is unlikely to start ahead of Ollie Watkins at the West Midlands club. However, he could be a quality alternative to the England international. He is also capable of operating as a wide forward and he will add more depth and quality to the Aston Villa attack.

Villa find themselves in the middle of the title race after an impressive start of the season and they will be looking to sustain the title challenge in the coming months. They need more quality in the squad in order to match up to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. Signing a versatile attacker like Werner will certainly certainly help them improve.