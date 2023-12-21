Recent Manchester United signing “very unlikely to stay” at Old Trafford

It seems Manchester United are already expecting not to keep Sofyan Amrabat following his disappointing start to life at the club since joining on loan from Fiorentina in the summer.

The Morocco international looked a smart signing at first after he impressed in Serie A and also really caught the eye with his performances at the World Cup last year, helping his country reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

However, as big a stage as the World Cup is, the Premier League has so often proven too much for even some of the world’s best players, and it may be that Man Utd already feel Amrabat is not going to make it in England.

According to the Sun, who cite sources inside United, it is already considered very unlikely that the 27-year-old will stay at Old Trafford.

In fairness, there might not be much need for Amrabat now that exciting youngster Kobbie Mainoo has broken into the first-team and made a real impression early on in his United career.

The talented 18-year-old could already be a better option than Amrabat, so perhaps the club could do well to get the Fiorentina ace off their wage bill and find a better use for that money.