Exclusive: Former Liverpool star names the “really interesting” factor that will help Reds beat Arsenal

The top two in the Premier League go head-to-head on Saturday as Arsenal travel to Liverpool looking to make a huge statement.

The Gunners lead the Reds by one point but have found it difficult in years gone by to beat the Merseyside club at Anfield.

Last season, Mikel Arteta’s side lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 and that result played a huge role in the North London club not winning the Premier League.

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore believes that the Gunners can beat Jurgen Klopp’s men on Saturday, but only if Anfield is quiet.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore believes the Anfield crowd is a major factor in Saturday’s match and states that the Reds will need them to get the three points.

“I thought it was really interesting to hear Jurgen Klopp talk about the atmosphere at Anfield this week and state that his team will need the Anfield crowd against Arsenal,” the former Red said.

“The atmosphere was flat against Man United, we could all hear it, and that can happen with a lot of football being played at this time of year.

“However, what we will see now on Saturday will be a lot different following Klopp’s comments. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a big bus welcome with flares and a very loud Anfield throughout the clash with the Premier League leaders.

“If it is a noisy, intense Anfield, I believe Liverpool will beat Arsenal; if not, I think the result could go the other way.”