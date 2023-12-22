Teammate of potential Liverpool target claims they need to ‘bring the money’ after Jurgen Klopp comments

Michail Antonio has spoken out on Liverpool’s interest in Jarrod Bowen after Jurgen Klopp’s comments midweek.

West Ham were thrashed 5-1 at Anfield on Wednesday night as Liverpool cruised into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Speaking after the game, Klopp praised English winger Bowen and admitted that he is a big admirer of the player.

“Playing without Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position – probably my favourite player besides my players – it’s just great what he’s doing and how he develops,” he told Sky Sports after the game.

His comments fuelled speculation around a potential move for Bowen with fans expecting a replacement for Mo Salah in the very near future.

West Ham teammate, Antonio, who appeared on his show Footballer’s Football Podcast, stated that the Merseyside club would have to put up a sizeable fee to secure the deal.

“He can lay the seeds all he likes mate. The man has just signed a seven-year deal bro, if he wants that, he can bring the money.” He said.

Klopp’s side have the opportunity to go top of the table for Christmas as they welcome Arsenal to Anfield this Saturday evening.