Serious injury after heavy clash between Liverpool player and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool suffered another injury setback as left-back Kostas Tsimikas had to be substituted in the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

The injury occurred after Tsimikas collided with his own manager, Jurgen Klopp, toward the end of a pulsating first half in the top of the table clash. The incident happened following a challenge on the touchline by Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. Although Klopp got back to his feet without any apparent issue, Tsimikas was visibly in pain and had to be replaced by Joe Gomez.

If Kostas Tsimikas’ injury turns out to be serious, it will leave Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool without a senior fit and available left-back. The first-choice player in that position, Andy Robertson, is currently recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered while playing for Scotland in October. Klopp expressed hope before the game against Arsenal that Robertson would return next month, but Tsimikas’ injury adds further pressure to Liverpool’s defensive options.

Klopp previously stated regarding Robertson’s injury in a press conference: “He can do all the physical work already, which annoys him quite a lot because he’s not allowed to do ball training. Little bit passing maybe, but not properly. But physically, when he is ready to go, allowed to go shoulder-wise, I think it is a short time until he will be back. We all hope it will be in January but I don’t know.”