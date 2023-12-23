West Ham vs Man United team news: Strongest XI from Moyes as Mainoo starts again for Red Devils

The Saturday lunchtime kick-off between West Ham and Man United give both sides the chance to breach the top six, even if only temporarily.

Pressure will be on David Moyes and Erik ten Hag too, but for differing reasons.

The Scot was lambasted for resting some of his more experienced players against Liverpool in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final, a game that the Hammers ended up losing 5-1.

Ten Hag on the other hand needs his squad to respond to his methods sooner rather than later.

A 0-0 draw against Liverpool last time out will have been seen as a huge positive given how poorly they’d played in previous weeks and that they’d lost 7-0 on their last visit to Anfield.

As they head to the London Stadium the Dutchman has again decided to start with young Kobbie Mainoo, with another youngster, Willy Kambwala, partnering Johnny Evans in the centre of defence.

Andre Onana starts in goal as usual with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as full-backs.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes make up a midfield three with Mainoo with Antony and Alejandro Garnacho supplying the bullets for Rasmus Hojlund to hopefully score his first Premier League goal.

For the Hammers, it’s the strongest squad possible for David Moyes.

Alphonse Areola will be sat behind a back four of Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma and Emerson, with Edson Alvarez protecting them as always.

James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta are a hard-working and fluid attacking midfield to complement Jarrod Bowen and Mo Kudus up front.