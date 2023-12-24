Spurs transfer target reveals club’s rejection 5 years ago despite hat-trick in trial

Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji has revealed he gave a trial at Tottenham Hotspur when he was 13-years-old.

The young Swede has been attracting a lot of interest from some of the top clubs in Europe including Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea.

His current contract with the club ends in December 2025 but recent reports claim that the Danish club have changed their mind regarding offering him a new contract and will not actively seek to sell him in the next two transfer windows.

The prospect of a bidding war for him has tempted them into this decision as they dream of a club-record fee for their starlet.

Interestingly, Spurs had a chance to sign him 5 years ago. Not only did he give a trial at the North London club but scored 3 goals and assisted two other goals helping them to a 6-1 win over Ipswich Town.

Speaking about his trial experience with Spurs, he mentioned (via Pojk Football as reported by The Spurs Express).

“I am most satisfied with my trial in Tottenham, because I did very well. We played a match against Ipswich and we won 6-1, I scored 3 goals and two assists. ”

“It was a very good experience for me. I got the opportunity to see what level you have to be at to succeed.”

Their decision to not sign him despite his impressive performance is indeed surprising and one that they might end up ruing as they could potentially lose him to a Premier League rival or be required to pay a substantial amount for his services now.