West Ham have offered their first-team player to Jose Mourinho

West Ham United, aiming to enhance their squad in the January transfer window, have reportedly offered one of their players to Jose Mourinho as part of their efforts to generate funds and make necessary adjustments to the squad.

The club is looking to navigate FFP rules and create space within the squad before pursuing new signings. It appears West Ham is looking to offload some of their fringe players who haven’t seen much action under manager David Moyes this season.

The Hammers have reportedly offered Thilo Kehrer to Jose Mourinho’s Roma, signaling a proactive approach to making changes in the squad during the upcoming transfer period, this is per a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Offering Thilo Kehrer to Roma is an interesting development considering Roma’s pursuit of Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah. The 27-year-old Kehrer could be seen as a viable option for Roma, especially given his age compared to other defensive targets such as Leandro Bonucci

It would be a smart move for West Ham considering Kehrer is on the periphery of the squad, and considering Moyes needs to find a way to create room due to FFP worries. Not only that, they could add players they will actually use in the upcoming transfer window.