First January deal for Man United set to be completed with 14 goal ace preparing to depart

Just a day after Sir Jim Ratcliffe was finally announced as a minority owner at Man United, it appears that the Red Devils are close to agreeing their first January transfer deal.

It’s clear that Erik ten Hag and his squad need to hit the ground running in 2024, and any business done in the transfer market may reflect upon how well they do.

One player that’s almost certain not to be at the club beyond the winter transfer window is 21-year-old Amad Diallo.

According to Football Insider, the player, who scored an impressive 14 goals whilst on loan at Sunderland, is likely to be loaned out again, this time to Southampton.

Touted as a future United great when signing from Atalanta back in 2021, the Ivorian has yet to make his mark at Old Trafford, spending time on loan at Rangers before his relatively successful spell on Wearside.

With the Red Devils going through a tough period at present, it’s not the right time for him to be brought into the first-team picture.

Southampton are in fourth place in the Championship at present, and represent a decent place for the youngster to continue his footballing education.

Whether Diallo will ever be considered good enough to play for United’s first team is a moot point at this stage, though there’s plenty of time for him to blossom.