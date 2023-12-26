Chelsea showing interest in Jorge Mendes client as super agent informs current club of transfer stance

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, with his agent Jorge Mendes seemingly informing the Catalan giants of some openness to discussing a move.

Chelsea are one of a number of teams to be monitoring Balde’s situation, with the Blues said to have shown the strongest interest in the talented 20-year-old, according to a report from Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Balde seems like he could be an ideal upgrade for Mauricio Pochettino in the left-back position, with Marc Cucurella struggling since his move to Stamford Bridge, while Ben Chilwell has had numerous problems with injuries.

CFC need to be careful, however, after spending so much recently on big-name young players and tying them down to long-term contracts.

Balde might end up being a smarter investment than some of the others have been, but it will be interesting to see what Chelsea can do this January, and if several player sales might be required before a deal like this.

It’s also worth noting that the report suggests Balde is perfectly happy at the Nou Camp, even if his agent seems to have had some contact with Barca about the prospect of a move.