Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been praised for his strong display in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal and for generally improving his game over the course of his time at Anfield.

The France international looked an exciting signing for the Reds when he first joined back in 2021, but it certainly seems like we’re only now seeing him play at his true potential, with Garth Crooks singling him out for praise in his latest column for BBC Sport.

Konate had to be at his best in a difficult game against Arsenal last week, with these two Premier League title challengers drawing 1-1 at Anfield in an even encounter that could’ve gone either way.

Crooks feels Konate has taken his game up a level and played a key role against the Gunners, particularly with a late challenge on Oleksandr Zinchenko that he couldn’t afford to get wrong.

Naming Konate in his team, Crooks said: “It has taken the Frenchman some time to settle down at Anfield and find some real consistency. Against Arsenal, however, the Liverpool central defender had the best game I have seen him have for some time.”

He added: “Konate also seems more composed on the ball these days and less prone to make rash tackles, especially when the striker has his back to goal.”

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Konate growing into his role at the club as he’ll surely play an important part in replacing ageing stars like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the years to come.