Chelsea offer star player to Real Madrid in exchange of world class midfielder

Chelsea have offered their club captain Reece James to Real Madrid in order to sign Federico Valverde from them.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are interested in strengthening their right-back position and James is one of the players on their shortlist.

Chelsea are expected to demand a huge fee if a player exchange trade is not possible since James has a contract at the club that runs until 2028.

To make the offer cheaper, Chelsea have accepted to do a player to player exchange deal and have asked Real Madrid to send Valverde their way.

The Premier League giants have tried to sign Valverde twice before but Real Madrid and the player himself have refused the offer.

James is not the only player on Madrid’s shortlist. They are also in the market to sign a left-back and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is someone who interests them.

Valverde is a versatile player who can help Chelsea in a number of positions. The Uruguayan has shown he can play as an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder and right-back.

The 23-year old player is a key component of the Real Madrid machinery and he is contracted at the club until 2027.

The Spanish giants have been long term admirers of James and they have made no secret of their desire to get his signature done.

It is also a position in which Madrid are lacking depth with Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal being their only options but both of them being above 30, Carlo Ancelotti’s team is looking for better and long term future options.