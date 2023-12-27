Free agent Jesse Lingard has been offered to Ligue 1 club

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard has been offered to several Ligue 1 clubs with Lille at the top of it.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. The English midfielder made 20 appearances for them and scored just two goals.

After leaving Man United, Lingard’s career has failed to live up to expectations.

The 31-year old’s last adventure took him to Saudi Arabia with Lingard joining Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq team for a one month training stint.

However, a permanent move to Al-Ettifaq failed to materialise when the Saudi club were unable to offer him a contract.

They had reached the maximum number of non-Saudi players in their squad, having already signed Jordan Henderson, Demarai Gray and Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to Foot Mercato, Ligue 1 club Lille is among three clubs where a possible move for Lingard could happen. The deal breaker regarding a move to the French league is Lingard is considered as a ‘extracommunautaire’ after Brexit.

Every Ligue 1 team can only register four players from non-EU states or countries without cooperation agreement with the EU.

The report further added that a move to the Major League Soccer in the United States is Lingard’s best option right now. The midfielder was previously linked with a move to DC United.

After a successful loan spell at West Ham United, the Hammers were interested in signing Lingard but a move never materialised.

It is unexpected to see Lingard’s career fall apart like this after he showed early promise and potential coming through the youth ranks at Man United.