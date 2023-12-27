Video: Jack Harrison sends Goodison Park into frenzy with goal against Manchester City

Jack Harrison has lifted the roof off Goodison Park with his goal against Manchester City.

The goal resulted from a string of defensive errors by City’s backline. Akanji’s unsuccessful attempt to find Silva on the right was followed by Rodri’s dispossessing under pressure from three Toffees.

McNeil seized the opportunity, driving towards the left area and delivering a low pass to Harrison, who calmly swept the ball past Ederson from just outside the six-yard box.

Watch the goal below:

GOODISON PARK EXPLODES. Everton lead Man City after Jack Harrison's goal! ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/DQRs44GvZ5 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2023

Everton has been remarkable since the 10-point deduction and has emerged as a challenging team to face. They’ve clinched victory in 4 of their last 5 games and currently lead against the Champions.