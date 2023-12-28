Paul Scholes reveals who he thinks makes a “big difference” at Manchester United

Paul Scholes believes that Christian Eriksen plays a crucial role in maintaining Rasmus Hojlund’s goal-scoring form.

Hojlund, at 20 years old, scored his first Premier League goal in a memorable comeback win against Aston Villa. While Champions League goals have been plentiful for Hojlund, with five goals placing him at the top of the scoring charts, Scholes emphasises the importance of Eriksen in helping the Danish striker sustaining his form.

Rasmus Hojlund’s 14-league-appearance goal drought raised questions about the value of his £72 million fee. Christian Eriksen, his compatriot, started a top-flight game for the first time since November 4 and played the entire 90 minutes as he helped United stage a comeback to defeat Villa 3-2.

Club legend Paul Scholes, speaking to Premier League Productions, expressed confidence that midfielder Christian Eriksen would provide the necessary service to enable Rasmus Hojlund to continue his goal-scoring streak.

“Christian Eriksen being in the team will help. He makes a big difference. I don’t think he was especially brilliant tonight. But he is the player that, when they get the ball, (Bruno) Fernandes as well, they know that if this boy makes the right run it will come,” via the Metro.

Hojlund certainly has potential, but question marks were raised when the Red Devils splashed £72 million on him in the summer. Having playmakers around him like Fernandes and Eriksen should give the young striker plenty of opportunities to score some more goals in the near future.