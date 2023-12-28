‘I’d get rid of him’ – Manchester United legend gives honest opinion on Jadon Sancho

Dwight Yorke has claimed that Jadon Sancho should no longer be at the club after the drama surrounding him and Erik ten Hag.

Since making the high-profile move back to England from Borussia Dortmund, Sancho has failed to replicate the form which commanded such a high fee initially.

His poor form saw him pushed to the fringes of the squad as he eventually went head-to-head with Ten Hag in August with a public social media post.

The 23-year-old hit back at the Dutch manager after he was dropped from the squad that faced Arsenal and hasn’t featured for the first team since.

Many expect the English winger to leave in January as he may never play for the Red Devils again.

Former Manchester United striker, Yorke, criticised Sancho for his actions and gave his blunt opinion.

“Clubs can’t do their best work with the constant drama surrounding them. The bad spirit will always manifest.” He told Stocklytics via Football365.

“Sancho shouldn’t be anywhere near the first team and he shouldn’t mingle with the first team. I wouldn’t allow it if I were in charge.”

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to several clubs including back to Borussia Dortmund and Serie A side, Juventus.

