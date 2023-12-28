Lionel Messi tells former Man United player to join him at Inter Miami

Inter Miami are looking for new signings ahead of the start of next season with both David Beckham and Lionel Messi determined to add more players to their squad.

Their latest addition has been former Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan played with Messi during their time at Barcelona together and were part of the most lethal attack in the world along with Neymar.

Suarez and Messi have enjoyed a healthy relationship off the pitch with the players often pictured together with each other’s family on holiday.

Messi’s old Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have already joined the American club and the World Cup winner is happy to add more of his ex-teammates.

The latest addition that Messi wants to the team is former Manchester United and current Boca Juniors defender Marcos Rojo.

Hernan Castillo of Continental 590 radio in Argentina has reported that the Argentinian defender has been contacted by both Messi and Inter Miami manager Tata Martino.

The 33-year-old defender also plays with Messi for the Argentinian national team.

Rojo made 122 appearances for Man United and helped them win four trophies, the FA Cup, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield, and UEFA Europa League.

The 2024 MLS season is set to begin on February 21 with Messi’s Inter Miami facing a clash against Real Salt Lake.

It will be Messi’s first full season with the club and he will be hoping to avoid injuries like last season and making sure he brings glory to the club owned by David Beckham.