Manchester United are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and they want to sign the Atalanta central defender Giorgio Scalvini.

A report from Fichajes claims that Real Madrid are keen on the player as well but Manchester United are hoping to beat them to his signature. The 20-year-old central defender is highly rated around Europe and he is expected to replace Raphael Varane in the long term.

The French international has been linked with the move away from Manchester United in recent months.

Atalanta are reportedly looking for a substantial offer to sell the talented young defender and Manchester United will have to shell out in the region of €50 million in order to sign him next month.

The report states that Manchester United are willing to meet the financial demands to sign the defender and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Real Madrid could use defensive reinforcements as well, especially after the injury blow to David Alaba. The 20-year-old Italian international would be a solid, long-term investment for them.

Scalvini is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he would be a key player for Manchester United in the long run if he can adapt to English football. The reported asking price might seem steep right now, but it would look like a bargain if the defender manages to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future and the 20-year-old would be a future investment for them. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for Scalvini as well. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.