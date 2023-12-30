Manchester United set to hand 29-year-old a contract extension

Manchester United have decided to hand Victor Lindelof a one-year contract extension.

With Lisandro Martinez sidelined due to a long-term injury and Raphael Varane facing fitness struggles, the 29-year-old has played a crucial role for the club, likely prompting United to extend his contract.

According to The Athletic, the 29-year-old Swede holds a pivotal role in Erik ten Hag’s tactical plans and system.

His previous contract was set to expire in June, allowing him to engage in discussions with foreign clubs once the January window opened. A contract extension means his current deal will not expire in the summer of 2025.

Lindelof joined United from Benfica in 2017 for £31 million and has amassed 249 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United suffered yet another away defeat earlier tonight. Nottingham Forest under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo won their second consecutive game as they beat Erik ten Hag’s side 2-1.

They currently sit 7th in the table and could potentially fall down 9th if Brighton and Newcastle win their next games.