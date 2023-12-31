Man United face paying €90million transfer fee for in-demand wonderkid

Manchester United could reportedly face paying a huge sum of money for the transfer of Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, who has also been linked with other top clubs in recent times.

Yoro is said to be on the radar of both Manchester clubs, but he’ll cost as much as €90million to prise away from Lille, according to French outlet Le 10 Sport.

A previous report, also from Le 10 Sport, claimed Liverpool were also among the young defender’s admirers, and with this much interest in the player it’s no wonder Lille seem prepared to hike up his asking price.

Still only 18 years of age, Yoro looks like a player with a big future in the game and it would be interesting to see how he adapts to playing for one of the biggest Premier League clubs.

Man Utd could certainly do with smartening up their recruitment and bringing in top young players like this after their struggles with big-money signings who haven’t really lived up to expectations.

The Red Devils have ageing players like Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes, so injecting some top youth like Yoro into this squad could be ideal to boost Erik ten Hag after this hugely challenging season.