Chelsea striker Armando Broja could reportedly be ready to consider his future at the club if they bring in a new striker in the January transfer window.

The Blues have struggled to get going under Mauricio Pochettino this season, and the form of their attacking players will be one of their most pressing concerns, with Nicolas Jackson proving inconsistent, while Broja hasn’t seen much playing time, nor has he done much with it when he has had the opportunity.

According to the Telegraph, big names like Victor Osimhen remain firmly on Chelsea’s wish list, even if a January deal is likely to be difficult, but if a new signing does come in in that position then Broja could consider his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Albania international previously impressed during a loan spell at Southampton, but it’s fair to say he’s gone backwards since returning to Chelsea, though injuries have also hampered his progress.

In many ways, now could be a good time for Broja to move and to try to revive his career, with the 22-year-old unlikely to get much of a look-in at Chelsea any time soon.

There could be plenty of other opportunities for Broja to play regularly at Premier League level, so this will be an interesting one to watch in the next few weeks.