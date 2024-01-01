Crystal Palace eyeing talented Gunners star

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in acquiring Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, but they may face competition from another unnamed English club.

The pursuit of Nketiah suggests that multiple teams are eyeing the striker, and his potential move could depend on various factors, including the offers from interested clubs and Nketiah’s preferences for his next destination.

Despite featuring prominently for Mikel Arteta’s side this season and accumulating 965 Premier League minutes, questions have been raised about whether Arsenal may need stronger attacking options to enhance their title-challenging aspirations.

Crystal Palace are expressing interest in Eddie Nketiah as they explore ways to support Roy Hodgson in the current transfer window. Nketiah stands out as one of Palace’s preferred options, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti. However, there is also reported interest from another unnamed English club, indicating a competitive situation for the striker’s potential move. The next step in Nketiah’s career may hinge on the negotiations and decisions from both Crystal Palace and the undisclosed English club.

Arsenal are reportedly seeking a substantial fee to facilitate Eddie Nketiah’s departure in the current transfer window. Crystal Palace, considering their goal-scoring challenges with only 22 goals in 20 Premier League games this season, may need to weigh the potential investment against their desire to bolster their attacking options.