Eddie Howe makes staggering admission about new signings at Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that it is unlikely that he will be given a chance to solve his team’s problems in the January transfer window.

The Magpies are currently going through their worst form of last two seasons, with Howe’s men losing against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest in their recent games.

The Newcastle squad has been severely hit with injuries and the club has suffered because of their lack of depth in the squad.

Fans had hoped Howe would be active in the January transfer window to solve the team’s problems but the manager has given a discouraging update about new signings at the club.

“January is always a difficult month,” said Howe.

“We haven’t had those assurances [about funds]. I apologise if I sound like I’m saying the same things, but it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players.

“Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let’s wait and see.”

Among many injured absentees, goalkeeper Nick Pope, midfielders Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are the notable ones. Sandro Tonali’s 10 month absence because of a ban has hit Newcastle’s and Howe’s plans even harder.

The only good news Howe has for the fans is Jamaal Lascelles’ injury is not too serious.

Newcastle sit ninth in the Premier League table right now and Howe has acknowledged the criticism he has received.

“I’m always in the spotlight and criticism is part of this job. It goes hand in hand with it,” he said.

“It just goes with the territory. I’ve learned to accept and understand that and – no disrespect – but to blank it out and make sure I help the players. That hasn’t changed for me.”