Video: Mo Salah has penalty saved before Trent Alexander-Arnold blazes over

Mohamed Salah missed a golden opportunity to put his side ahead from the penalty spot before Trent Alexander Arnold put the rebound over the crossbar.

Liverpool welcome Newcastle to Anfield as they attempt to put some distance between them and the chasing pack at the top of the Premier League table.

