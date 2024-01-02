Jamie Carragher has suggested that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United could face the possibility of selling Bruno Guimaraes in the summer of 2024 due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) considerations. This move could potentially generate funds to facilitate further player acquisitions for the club.

Jamie Carragher has shared his views on Newcastle United’s performance under manager Eddie Howe, specifically highlighting the type of players the club has brought in since he took over.

According to Carragher, players like Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon may not be considered elite, but Eddie Howe has done an excellent job getting them to perform well. The former Liverpool defender also suggested that Newcastle might need to consider selling standout midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, drawing attention to comparisons with Manchester City’s Rodri made by another pundit.

Financial considerations and team dynamics often play a crucial role in such decisions, and even though Newcastle have the wealth of the PIF behind them, they still must adhere to these rules.

Carragher’s perspective suggests that if Newcastle can secure £100 million for the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, it would be advisable to sell him and utilise the funds to enhance the overall squad.

He said live on Sky Sports: “You are thinking Sven Botman at the back, Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Isak, they are the names off the top of my head, around £40 million. The top teams would have looked at them and probably thought, ‘Not for me’.

“They have done brilliant at Newcastle, and that is credit to that man there, Eddie Howe, because right now they are still buying under what you would class as elite.

“There’s actually talk to actually comply with FFP and go again, they might actually have to sell one of their best players, maybe if someone offers £100 million for maybe Bruno Guimaraes.”

Although he brings a lot to the team for the Magpies, if they could sell Guimaraes for £100 million that would be an excellent return of investment, and it would keep the club out of the FFP danger zone.