Jadon Sancho close to leaving Man United as winger expected at new club this week

Jadon Sancho’s future is close to being decided as the winger is closing in on a return to Borussia Dortmund this week.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg is reporting that both Man United and Dortmund are actively working on a six-month loan deal and that the 23-year-old is very keen to return to his old club.

The transfer all depends on Man United as it is uncertain if the Premier League giants are open to a loan deal and may want to cut their losses in January.

?? Exclusive News Jadon #Sancho: ManUtd and Borussia Dortmund are actively working on a loan – as confirmed to me from England. ?? Talks about about a six-months-loan ongoing | #MUFC ?? Sancho has to leave ManUtd in winter. The 23 y/o is eager to return to Dortmund ?? #BVB… pic.twitter.com/SmK0eZZHws — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 2, 2024

In addition to this, BILD’s Christian Falk is also reporting that Sancho is expected in Dortmund this week and that Man United will pay part of the winger’s salary but will receive a loan fee to make the transfer happen.

Sancho was a huge success at Borussia Dortmund during his first spell, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists across 137 games in black and yellow.

The Englishman’s move to Man United has been a huge failure and football fans will be hoping that the talented star can rediscover his old self upon his return to the Bundesliga.