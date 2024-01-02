Manchester United prepared to send £180k-a-week flop back to former club

Manchester United may face paying £90,000 per week to offload Jadon Sancho, considering the England winger’s apparent lack of future at Old Trafford after a public dispute with manager Erik ten Hag. Sancho’s departure is anticipated during the January transfer window.

West Ham emerged as a potential destination for Jadon Sancho on a loan deal, but a return to his former club, Borussia Dortmund, now seems more realistic, per The Mirror. Talks between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United have already been initiated regarding a possible deal for the winger.

Borussia Dortmund are optimistic about securing a six-month loan deal for Jadon Sancho, who is keen to return. Despite the potential move, Manchester United would still have financial obligations, reportedly willing to cover up to 50 percent of his substantial £180,000-per-week wages.

Sancho, with two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, was signed by Man United for £73 million in July 2021, and he’s yet to perform anywhere near the levels he hit during his Bundesliga days.

Sancho’s move to Manchester United has been deemed a disaster, with only 82 appearances in all competitions and 12 goals since his signing in July 2021. His exile this season follows a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag, and the winger’s refusal to apologise has further strained his relationship with the club.

Luckily for the winger it looks like his former team are prepared to give him a second chance to get his career back on track.