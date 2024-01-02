“No point arguing” – Newcastle ace frustrated as Shearer goes off on x-rated rant

It’s fair to say that it wasn’t just former England and Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer, that was left frustrated by the decisions that went against the Magpies at Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool were awarded two penalties in the match with one converted by Mo Salah and one missed, though there were reasonable enough question marks over both.

For the first, Luis Diaz appeared to leave his foot in and then accentuated his fall which arguably led to the official pointing to the spot.

VAR didn’t reverse the decision but Salah’s shot was saved by Martin Dubravka.

For the second, Diogo Jota ran through, rounded Dubravka – who pulled his arms out of the way – and went down.

Incredibly, it was also given as a spot-kick, with Dubravka telling NUFC TV after the game that although he was frustrated, there was “no point arguing” about it.

Shearer wasn’t in such a forgiving mood, launching into an x-rated tirade on X (formerly Twitter) to air his own frustrations.

Ultimately, Liverpool were still far too good for the Magpies regardless of the on-field decisions, and that should be the focus for Newcastle moving forward.

With an FA Cup match against in-form Championship neighbours Sunderland coming up in a few days, what happened in Liverpool needs to be forgotten and full focus put on the weekend’s match.