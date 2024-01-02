West Ham interested in 29-year-old with 363 EPL games under his belt

So far so good in 2023/24 for David Moyes and West Ham United.

The Hammers are firmly ensconced in the Premier League’s top six and as long as their current form continues are odds on for another European finish under the Scot.

If the east Londoners can buy well in the January transfer window, there’s every reason to believe that they can go on and enjoy the rest of the campaign.

For all of the noise that often appears to be around Moyes, there’s little doubt that he’s been West Ham’s best manager in years.

His results in east London, if not the manner of the performances of his teams, speak for themselves.

Though the January transfer window is yet to get going in earnest, the Hammers have already identified one of their targets.

According to Football Transfers, Moyes wants to acquire Tottenham Hotspur’s out-of-favour Eric Dier, a player with 363 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Whilst such a transfer might be considered underwhelming by the London Stadium faithful, signing a player at this stage with proven English top-flight pedigree isn’t the worst decision in the world.

Bringing in more overseas players that could take time to settle in their new surroundings could be the difference maker if there are just a handful of points in it, in terms of European qualification at the end of the season.